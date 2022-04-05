Paige VanZant flaunts her fighting skills in a bikini

Paige VanZant’s got the moves both on land and sea.

In an Instagram video, the newest addition to All Elite Wrestling is seen throwing air punches and jabs on a boat while rocking a thong bikini.

VanZant, who signed with AEW in March, also showcased a different kind of skill while aboard the vessel: shotgunning drinks.

“When on a yacht in Miami,” VanZant quipped on Instagram.

Paige VanZant shotguns a drink while aboard a boat in Miami Instagram/Paige VanZant

It’s been a busy few weeks for VanZant, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday last month. To commemorate her special day on March 26, the former UFC star treated her fans to a sexy photoshoot.

“Happy birthday to me,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a white crop top and black briefs.

Although VanZant is looking ahead to her future, she also recently reflected on her past, namely her UFC days.

In an interview with “The MMA Hour,” VanZant — who runs the exclusive content site, PaigeFanZant.com — opened up about the evolution of her social media persona over the years.

“When I signed to the UFC, I was 19 years old. So I went from being a teenager to being a woman. And things change in your life. You mature, you grow up, you realize the things that set you apart. And I think, for me, too, I came to a point, I was trying to be on my best behavior for as long as possible,” VanZant said.

“Before when I was in the UFC, I refused to get any tattoos. I wouldn’t do anything where I felt like I was gonna take myself away from getting endorsement deals, sponsorships. I wanted to make sure I was as accepted by every single venture. And it got to a point where I built my name up so much, now, I am who I am, and it’s not that I’m going to be another sponsored fighter or another person you endorse, I’m Paige VanZant, now I can do whatever the f—k I want, honestly… I get to just be myself.”

VanZant, who is married to fellow fighter Austin Vanderford, famously showcased another side of her life during the COVID-19 pandemic. While in quarantine with Vanderford, the couple would participate in nude photoshoots around the house, later sharing the results on Instagram.