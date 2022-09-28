Paige VanZant changes her mind about OnlyFans

Paige VanZant is taking her talents to OnlyFans.

“You will get access to exclusive content, training videos and so much more,” the fighter promised in a video on Instagram announcing the move.

OnlyFans is a subscription platform that offers content that can be racy and X-rated.

It costs $9.99 per month to subscribe to VanZant’s content. There is also an option of paying $95.50 for a year and saving 20 percent.

This decision represents a change of heart for VanZant, who previously had launched her own subscription platform.

At the time, she explained why she was going this route instead of distributing it on the OnlyFans platform.

Paige VanZant announced she is joining OnlyFans. Instagram / Paige VanZant

“I work hard for my body. I work hard for who I am, and there’s a side of me that’s extremely girly and feminine, and I get to share that on my fan site” VanZant told MMA Fighting in April. “Now I think it’s becoming a lot more acceptable. Before, the OnlyFans was seen more for just like porn stars. It was a little bit more X-rated, just the view from the public. Not saying that’s actually what people have on there, but I wanted to do it my own way. I wanted to do it professionally and have my own website and that’s what I’ve done.”

The 28-year-old VanZant competed in UFC from 2013 through 2020 before signing a four-fight deal with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion that was reportedly worth in excess of $1 million. She has also appeared in All Elite Wrestling several times since last September.

Paige VanZant has fought in UFC and BKFC. Instagram / Paige VanZant

VanZant married MMA fighter Austin Vanderford in 2018.