Paige Spirinac is careful about who she’ll play a round with

Paige Spiranac is selective about which male celebrities and athletes she interacts with.

During an Instagram Q&A on Monday, the 30-year-old golf influencer was asked if she’d ever play a golf match with Tiger Woods and Tom Brady for charity.

“Yes, I’m so down,” Spiranac said, adding, “I think it would be so much fun.”

The blonde beauty explained that she keeps herself guarded while at events due to the rumor mill linking her to male celebrities and athletes.

“One thing people don’t talk about with being a woman in a male-dominated industry, whether it’s golf or the sports industry, is that any time I do content with another man there are rumors and comments and it’s all disgusting sexual stuff — and so I feel like it prohibits me from participating or being invited to certain events when there are male athletes and male celebrities because of the rumor mill and all of this stuff,” Spiranac said.





Paige Spiranac during an Instagram Q&A on March 27, 2023. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

“It’s just so unfair, and any time I’m pictured with another man… the comments are just gross,” she continued.

“It’s really frustrating because I don’t feel like get to interact with people normally and I have to be so guard and to my self because. I don’t want to star any of those rumors for myself or for them.

“I just wish people could be normal and realize that here could just be a male-female working relationship with nothing else going on.”





Paige Spiranac in January 2023.

Instagram/Paige Spiranac

Spiranac went on to admit that “it’s taken years” to get to a point where she feels confident on her own skin — and doesn’t care what people thing about her.

“I got to the point where I was like, ‘no matter what I do people are going to criticize it,’” she said.

“It’s just doom and gloom on social media all the time and it’s depressing — and I don’t want that when people come to my social channels.

“I want it to be fun and stupid and provocative and interesting and just sexy and fun.





Paige Spiranac in March 2023. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

“I don’t care what people think about me anymore. ‘Are they going to take me seriously? — No. They never did and who cares if they do now.”

Spiranac went on to share that she runs all of her own social media channels — including the editing on her reels and videos.

“I think you’d be surprised with how many influencers have ghost tweeters, who write their tweets for them and aren’t involved and aren’t posting and aren’t doing the day-in and day-out of commenting back — none of it,” she said.





Paige Spiranac in January 2023.

Instagram/Paige Spiranac

Spiranac recently expanded on her love for creating digital content in an exclusive interview with The Post.

“I think my heart lies with digital content and that’s what I think I do best and what I enjoy most,” said Spiranac, who launched her OnlyPaige subscription site this year.

“Something I’ve wanted to do for a really long time is offer different types of content, higher-quality content, definitely golf instruction, and also just having a place where I can just post kind of whatever I want when I want, and just have it be a little bit different than my social media.”

The Points Bet ambassador will host her Par-Tee event in Augusta, Georgia ahead of the The Masters, which will take place April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Spiranac, who turned 30 on Sunday, celebrated with a “Baywatch”-themed photo shoot.