Paige Spiranac’s ‘worst’ date involved Taco Bell snub

Paige Spiranac spoke candidly Tuesday about past dating dilemmas, including the “worst” date she’s ever been on.

During an “ask me anything” with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, the golfer-turned-influencer opened up about the disastrous outing, which apparently resulted in a free taco and not much else.

“This guy that I thought was my boyfriend at the time, he introduced me as his friend, and then he took me to Taco Bell, and didn’t even buy me anything, but gave me the free taco that he got with his meal,” Spiranac explained. “Probably the worst date I have ever been on.”

Over the years, Spiranac has shared her dating woes on the “Playing A Round” podcast she hosts, including how some gentleman would use her for golf lessons. The 28-year-old also reflected on that past instance Tuesday.

“So in college, I had a hard time getting dates so I used golf as an in and be like, ‘give you free golf balls, give you lessons,’” she said. “But there was one guy who had a girlfriend, he led me on because his game was getting so much better from all these free lessons and he wanted to keep doing them so yes, he used me for free golf lessons.”

Spiranac then shared how she gave one guy her golf gear despite the fact feelings weren’t reciprocated on his end.

“There was also another guy who I really, really liked and he did not like me. I gave him my SDSU golf bag and so, he has my SDSU golf bag with my name on it. I never got it back and he was never my boyfriend,” she said.

Whether it’s her personal life or her golf game, Spiranac has long been an open book with fans. To kick off the new year, she even gave followers a peek at her grueling at-home workout.