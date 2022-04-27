Paige Spiranac’s podcast co-host, Amanda Rose, denied credentials

Amanda Rose, the co-host of Paige Spiranac’s “Playing A Round” podcast recently revealed she was denied credentials to the PGA Championship Instagram/Amanda Rose

Amanda Rose, a golf influencer and co-host of Paige Spiranac’s “Playing a Round” podcast, claimed Tuesday that she was denied media credentials for the PGA Championship in May.

“Lol @PGAChampionship won’t approve me for credentials,” Rose tweeted. “They. Won’t. Approve. Me. What the actual? I’ve covered a number of their championships. I’m happy to make a stink because this just isn’t right Followers, do your thing [heart emoji].”

Spiranac, a retired professional golfer who has cultivated a massive social media following, later responded to Rose’s credential drama: “Everyone in golf – let’s get more women in the game and support them.’ Also golf – ‘No.’”

Amanda Rose and Paige Spiranac discuss Rose getting denied credentials from the PGA Championship. Screengrab / Twitter

Rose remained incredulous about the slight, citing recent credentialing for the Ryder Cup.

“They just credentialed me for the f’ing RYDER CUP!!!!!!!! Sorry I’m not a quiet man? Like wtf,” she tweeted.

Rose has previously worked for Action Network, a content partner of The Post.

Paige Spiranac also reacted to her co-host’s credential drama on Twitter Instagram/Paige Spiranac

It is unclear if Rose applied for credentials for the PGA Championship as part of an outlet or as an independent media member, how she planned to incorporate the credentials into her work or whether or not the PGA provided their rationale for declining her application.

Rose turned down a request to be interviewed by The Post for this story, and two PGA Tour spokespeople did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Rose, a 2017 graduate of University of Florida, has over 60,000 followers on Twitter and over 13,000 on Instagram.

Amanda Rose previously covered golf for Action Network. Instagram / AmandaGolf59

The various professional sports leagues have different processes for credentialing media members. For example, the NBA has long been known as being particularly accommodating to media members who have big social followings but may or may not be affiliated with a legacy outlet. MLB, on the other hand, is a tougher nut to crack.