Paige Spiranac struggling with fame: ‘Imposter syndrome is real’

Paige Spiranac revealed that she has imposter syndrome and self-confidence issues while discussing how she deals with fame in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday.

When asked how she keeps herself mentally grounded through fame, the 29-year-old golf influencer — who landed the cover of this year’s Maxim “Hot 100” issue — said she is always doubting herself.

“This question is funny because it’s actually such the opposite where I have people in my life trying to build me up and make me more confident because I have self-confidence issues and imposter syndrome,” Spiranac said. “And so all of this that I do is actually quite hard for me because I have no confidence and I’m always doubting myself or talking down on myself, so everyone’s like, ‘stop doing that.’

“So it’s very much the opposite. I keep myself very grounded and I think sometimes I actually need to build myself up more and do the opposite because I’m my toughest critic and again, that imposter syndrome is real.”

Paige Spiranac opens up about having self-confidence issues during an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 6, 2022.

Paige Spiranac opens up about having self-confidence issues during an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 6, 2022.



Spiranac went on to to gush over her “best year yet,” adding that she’s feeling fulfilled in her life, both professionally and personally.

“Life has been actually pretty good,” she said. “Thank you for asking. Professionally, personally everything seems to finally be in order. I have done so much work in therapy to be be happy and feel fulfilled in life. And professionally I’ve been working my butt off and this is the best year I’ve had yet, which is exciting.

“But I think 2023 is going to be even better in all aspects of my life and I just feel really lucky and I want to thank you guys for always supporting and following along. I’m going on vacation soon.”

Paige Spiranac attends the MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Getty Images

Paige Spiranac poses for a selfie in August 2022. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac golfing in May 2022. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

Spiranac has been open on social media about her career in content creation, the pitfalls of living life in the spotlight, as well as the double standard between male and female athletes showing off their bodies.

In October, Spiranac took to her YouTube channel to address negative comments after she said she was “extremely body shamed” on social media when she threw the first pitch at the Yankees-Brewers game in Milwaukee the month prior.