Paige Spiranac reveals why there’s ‘no nudity’ on OnlyPaige site

Fans will see plenty of Paige Spiranac upon subscribing to her exclusive site, OnlyPaige, but the longtime golf influencer is drawing the line at explicit content.

“No, there is no nudity on OnlyPaige,” Spiranac said on Wednesday’s installment of her “Playing A Round” podcast, in which she answered a series of fan questions.

“I think some people get confused because it is OnlyPaige and it was a cheeky name to make fun of OnlyFans, because I get asked to do OnlyFans all the time by people and so, I wanted it to be very tongue-in-cheek. There is no nudity, and that’s on purpose.”





Paige Spiranac discussed her new exclusive content site, OnlyPaige, on a recent episode of her “Playing A Round” podcast. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

Spiranac, who boasts more than three million fans on Instagram, launched OnlyPaige in January, providing subscribers with access to golf instruction, live streams, Q&As and exclusive photos.

The 29-year-old added on her podcast Wednesday that she believes “implied nudity and not showing everything is actually sexier.”

“I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that,” she said. “I also just don’t think it is beneficial to my business goals and how I see my career unfolding in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years.”





Spiranac made it clear, though, that her words are not a “knock on anyone who does that.”

“It’s just a personal preference that I never want to do and also because I had such a traumatic experience with the picture that got leaked and that was really hard on me,” she said.

Spiranac previously opened up about the troubling ordeal, in which an ex shared an intimate image of hers with others.





Paige Spiranac launched OnlyPaige in January 2023. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

“And so for all of those reasons, there’s no nudity, but also because there’s more value on OnlyPaige than just seeing a nipple,” she said, adding her team is “going to continue to keep building it.”

The golf influencer has long been candid on the podcast about her personal and professional ups and downs.

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s episode, Spiranac spoke about the end of her professional golf career, and the social media segue.





Paige Spiranac revealed on a recent episode of her podcast how her team is going to continue to build OnlyPaige. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

“It’s really hard because I felt like I could do it and there was just something that was missing,” she said.

“But instead of sitting down and feeling sorry for myself, I picked myself back up and threw myself into my media work. My background of just grinding, hard work has really helped me in my media career, because I work so incredibly hard — and the difference is here, the harder I work, the more successful I’ve become and I think that’s why it’s been a more fulfilling journey for me than professional golf… the outcome is positive.”