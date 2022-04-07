Paige Spiranac responds to Masters towel idea on Twitter

Paige Spiranac’s 2022 Masters towel dropped less than a week ago, but her fans are already looking ahead to 2023.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 29-year-old golf influencer posted side-by-side snaps of her towels from this year and last.

“Year 1, Year 2. I love the masters so much,” Spiranac tweeted.

Paige Spiranac may have an idea for 2023 when it comes to her annual Masters towels Instagram/Paige Spiranac

Spiranac sported a green mini skirt with a matching jacket, sans a top, for 2021, while she was photographed lying in a bed of pink flowers for this year’s piece. Within moments of the tweet going live, one of Spiranac’s followers passed along inspiration for 2023.

“Year 3,” the E-9 Ringer account wrote alongside a video of Julie Bowen from Adam Sandler’s golf comedy, “Happy Gilmore,” in which her character is seen wearing white lingerie while holding two pitchers of beer in a fantasy sequence.

Spiranac quickly responded: “Done.”

The “Playing A Round” podcast host has been gearing up for the Masters all week, notably celebrating the return of Tiger Woods. Woods — who is 14 months removed from a horrific car accident — announced Tuesday that he intended to play in this year’s tournament.

“The fact that we are watching Tiger Woods play The Masters a year after we thought he might never play golf again is truly incredible,” Spiranac tweeted Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Woods, 46, is at even par through nine holes. Joaquin Niemann currently leads at 3-under par through nine.