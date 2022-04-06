Paige Spiranac reacts to Tiger Woods’ 2022 Masters return

One year after nearly losing his right leg in a horrifying car crash, Tiger Woods is returning to the Masters — and Paige Spiranac couldn’t be happier.

In a new video posted by Points Bet, the 29-year-old golf influencer is seen jumping up and down to celebrate Woods’ impending return.

“I am so incredibly excited,” Spiranac said Tuesday, the same day Woods confirmed he’s planning to compete at Augusta.

Paige Spiranac celebrated Tiger Woods’ impending return to the Masters on Tuesday Instagram/Paige Spiranac

The golf influencer spoke about the five-time Masters champion in a new Instagram video Instagram/Paige Spiranac

“I can’t contain my excitement. I cannot believe that Tiger Woods, who, over a year ago was in that horrendous car accident — we didn’t know if he was ever going to walk again, if he was OK, if he could ever play golf again — and now, he’s playing in the 2022 Masters.”

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, said Tuesday his recovery from last February’s terrifying accident “has been good,” as he elaborated on his decision to play in this week’s tournament.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,’’ Woods said. “I’m going to play nine more holes [Wednesday]. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day, and that’s been the challenge. That’s why I came up here and tested it out [last Tuesday].”

Tiger Woods walks on the 16th hole at Augusta National during a practice round Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Masters Getty Images

Leading up to this year’s Masters, Spiranac also unveiled a sultry Augustan Beauty towel, which naturally riled up her followers on Instagram.

Elsewhere, all other eyes remain on Woods, who is slated to tee off Thursday morning. The 46-year-old golfer told reporters that he doesn’t “show up to an event unless I think I can win it.”