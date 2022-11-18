Paige Spiranac posts last cleavage selfie amid Twitter firestorm

Paige Spiranac fans don’t have to stress over missing out on her sultry selfies, if Twitter actually shuts down.

On Thursday, the golf influencer, 29, treated her fans to “one last” cleavage-baring selfie on Twitter amid the platform’s potential demise over Elon Musk’s takeover as owner and CEO.

“Here’s my cleavage for the last time on Twitter if it shuts down,” Spiranac tweeted, including a stunning selfie of her dressed in a gingerbread pajama top.

The 2022 Maxim Hot 100 cover star added the link to her website and encouraged her followers to “sign up here so you don’t miss anything I’m doing.”

Spiranac’s farewell selfie came after hundreds of Twitter employees reportedly quit Thursday after Musk sent a memo to workers with an ultimatum: Commit to a “hardcore” work environment or be fired by 5 p.m.

That day, the hashtag, “#RIPTwitter” was the top trend worldwide on Twitter.

Spiranac also shares plenty of content on her Instagram, which has over 3 million followers, as well as TikTok and and YouTube – where she recently addressed body-shaming comments.

Paige Spiranac in a recent Twitter post Paige Spiranac/Twitter

Paige Spiranac shares a selfie for fans on Twitter amid the social media platform’s mass resignations following Elon Musk’s takeover. Twitter/Paige Spiranac

Earlier this week, Spiranac took to Twitter to fire back at people who claim female athletes over-sexualize their bodies. In a video discussing the double standard, she showed images of shirtless male sports stars, including Tom Brady, LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo.