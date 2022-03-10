Paige Spiranac, podcast co-host feud with golf influencer

Paige Spiranac was involved in a Twitter spar this week with a fellow golf influencer Instagram/Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac has entered the chat.

This week, the golf influencer found herself in the middle of a Twitter feud that also involved her new “Playing A Round” podcast host, Amanda Rose, and fellow golfer Hailey Rae Ostrom. The beef appeared to begin after Rose tweeted her support for Tiger Woods, who was inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday, when he was introduced by daughter Sam.

“Tiger Woods might be the ultimate girl dad. Even greater than his golf legacy may be the father he is,” Rose wrote Tuesday, to which Ostrom replied: “Ehhh I have a bit higher expectations for a ‘great Girl Dad’. Love Tiger today but we can’t disregard 2009. I believe a Girl Dad should be a walking example of the kind of man their daughter deserves. My own dad set the bar pretty high. Tiger is not in that same category.”

Amanda Rose, a golf analyst and Spiranac’s co-host on the “Playing A Round” podcast, was also involved in the social media feud Instagram/Amanda Rose

Rose then hit back at Ostrom — who appeared to reference a troubling time in Woods’ life in her original tweet — by calling attention to a pinned message from her past.

“‘Sex is cool and all’ isn’t that the pinned tweet on ur profile I’ve never seen before? Ehh I have a bit higher expectations for someone who is being so judgy,” Rose wrote to Ostrom before she seemingly tapped out of the fight.

Enter Spiranac, who then put Ostrom and her father on blast.

“Her dad said I was a bad role model and put me down for how I built my business,” she tweeted. “I’ve had them both blocked for things that they have said about me. It’s easy to pass judgment but it shows great character to learn from mistakes. Calling someone you don’t know a bad parent is low,” Spiranac tweeted.

Hailey Rae Ostrom, a fellow golf influencer, weighed in on a take from Rose, which fueled the Twitter back-and-forth Instagram/Hailey Rae Ostrom

Ostrom then denied Spiranac’s allegations in a separate message.

“It’s easier to play victim. To say me and my dad (?) were mean. But in reality, you and I had a SIMPLE difference of opinion regarding feminism (which is laughable),” Ostrom tweeted, also alleging she had been blocked by Spiranac on Twitter. “You blocked me after a private conversation in dms. I never called you a name. Never put you down.”

Spiranac wasn’t finished, however.

“No victim, don’t deal with fake,” she replied. “Your dad sent me a DM on IG. This has nothing to do with the conversation we had but the comments you have made behind my back. You told Amanda women shouldn’t put other women down but you seem to have a lot to say about me to other people.”

Ostrom also claimed that Spiranac had blocked her on Twitter Instagram/Hailey Rae Ostrom

Ostrom said she’d “love to see” the message her father allegedly sent Spiranac.

“I know that I sent you a dm because you thought a comment I made on someone’s post was about you,” Ostrom claimed in a tweet. “So I sent you a dm to let you know, hey, it wasn’t about you…no hard feelings. Sorry if it came off that way.”

She then followed up with, “At the end of the day this is something that happened in 2018/19. I know you were offended by a comment I made, regardless if it were about you or not. I genuinely apologize for offending you. We have the same overall goal in this sport and that is to grow the game.”

Rose joked Wednesday about what sort of show she and Spiranac were in for in the wake of the Twitter feud Instagram/Amanda Rose

Spiranac later responded to Rose’s Instagram post, writing: We should have a section called tea time where we just gossip since we are ‘mean girls’ now LOL Instagram/Paige Spiranac

As for Rose and Spiranac, the pair jokingly teased how the next episode of the podcast will be “interesting,” to say the least.

“I have a feeling next week’s episode of @playingaroundpodcast is going to be *very* interesting for us, huh, @_paige.renee?” Rose quipped on Instagram, to which Spiranac replied Thursday, “We should have a section called tea time where we just gossip since we are ‘mean girls’ now LOL