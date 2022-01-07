Paige Spiranac is ready to get ‘awkward’ this year

Paige Spiranac is kicking off the new year with a few words of encouragement for her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

In a post shared Wednesday on her page, Spiranac asked her fans what they hope to accomplish in 2022, with many putting golf goals at the top of their lists.

When one follower told Spriranac they hope “to break 90 this year and play more,” the golf influencer replied, “Practice that short game! Fastest way to shave shots off your score.”

Another fan expressed that their goal is “not to suck at golf,” with Spiranac responding, “lol same.”

One day after pressing fans about their new year’s goals, Spiranac posted a separate message on her Instagram Stories, teasing what to expect from her in 2022.

“I really want to focus in on my content, I realize I don’t really share much of my life, or the behind-the-scenes, or like what I’m doing, and I really want to do more of that and I’m going to continue to do more of that,” Spiranac said.

To get things rolling, Spiranac shared a glimpse of her workout for the day, which included weightlifting and kettlebell swings. The “Playing a Round” podcast host quipped that taping her kettlebell work was quite “awkward.”

“I was trying to film the kettlebell swings and from every angle it just looked awkward,” she said. “I was like, ‘Do I make eye contact with you guys? Do I not make eye contact?’ It just was bad all around.”

Paige Spiranac celebrates on Instagram after completing her workout. Instagram

Spiranac then moved on to hip thrusts, joking the only way to complete the exercise is by making “direct eye contact with everyone around you to make them uncomfortable as possible.” She noted that the same rule “applies for donkey kicks.”

After completing her exercises, Spiranac shared a series of selfies with the cheerful message, “That after workout feeling.”