Paige Spiranac fires back at critic with photo of her mom

Paige Spiranac is pleased with her genes, thank you very much.

The “Playing A Round” podcast host, 29, found a unique way to hit back at a Twitter troll on Monday after they went after her looks in a since-deleted tweet.

“This is my mom in her 60s. I think I’m going to be just fine,” Spiranac wrote of the mother-daughter snap after a critic stated, “Let’s see how your [sic] doing in 20yrs from now with out [sic] your looks. At least [newly retired golf analyst Nick] Faldo has experienced the game.”

Paige Spiranac hit back at a Twitter troll Monday with a photo of her mom. Instagram

Spiranac rocked the internet this past spring after posting the same pic with her mom as part of a Mother’s Day tribute. Unsurprisingly, the snap took off on Twitter, with comments from fans immediately pouring in.

“WOW! Paige, you didn’t tell me you have a twin sister,” one fan tweeted, while another responded, “You two look so much alike. Happy Mother’s Day Mrs. S.”

The golfer-turned-influencer isn’t afraid to put the trolls in their place.

The “Playing A Round” podcast host has fired back at her critics in the past. Instagram

Paige Spiranac was named the “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Maxim earlier this year. Instagram

When Maxim named Spiranac their “Sexiest Woman Alive” back in June, one critic sneered, “@PaigeSpiranac has a horse head.” Spiranac responded moments later by Photoshopping a horse’s head onto her own face.

“Seabiscuit Spiranac,” she replied on Twitter, drawing cheers from her fans.