Paige Spiranac details biggest lessons learned for 30th birthday

Paige Spiranac is reflecting on life experiences as she enters the next decade of her life.

In a video posted Thursday on her YouTube channel, the longtime golf influencer — who celebrated her milestone 30th birthday last weekend — offered up five of the biggest lessons she’s learned thus far, beginning with how “it’s OK to not know what you’re doing with your life.”

“There were so many times in my life where I didn’t know what direction I was going in, what my purpose was, what I wanted to do,” she said.

Spiranac, who said she’s “always walked to the beat” of her own drum, added that she “struggled so much because a conventional way of life didn’t fit who” she was as a person.

“It was so hard and difficult on me because it’s like you’re trying to put a square peg in a round hole, it’s just not going to fit,” Spiranac continued.





Paige Spiranac opens up about life lessons in a new YouTube video as she turns 30. YouTube/Paige Spiranac

The “Playing A Round” podcast host concluded that “if there isn’t a clear path for you, make your own path.”

Spiranac, who has amassed nearly four million Instagram followers since her career began, then stressed “quality over quantity” in terms of friendships.

“Finding your core group is so incredibly important and when you do, make sure you prioritize them,” she said.





The “Playing A Round” podcast host spoke about “quality over quantity” when it comes to friendships as a lesson learned. Paige Spiranac/Instagram

Spiranac then summed up lesson number three in two words: “Stop complaining.”

“I used to complain about things all the time and I thought it would make me feel better, and it never made me feel better, it just made me feel worse,” she said.

Spiranac said she’s “really trying now to not complain as much,” and added that in the event of an issue, she wants to find a resolution logically.

“Get up, think through it, how can I make a change? What can I do to be a better person and change what I’m doing?” she said.





Spiranac also stressed how failure can sometimes result in the biggest growth. Paige Spiranac/Instagram

Spiranac then shifted focus to her fourth lesson: that it’s “OK to fail.”

“Every time that I have failed, it has been the biggest stepping stone in my life. Every mistake that I have made, I have grown, and I have learned from it, and it’s been the biggest catalyst within my career,” she said.

Spiranac noted that pushing oneself is what can result in the biggest growth.

“Push yourself, fail, keep challenging yourself, keep pushing forward because that’s when you’re going to see the biggest growth in your life,” she said.





Spiranac celebrated her 30th birthday in March 2023. Paige Spiranac/Instagram

Spiranac concluded her video with one final message.

“Life should be fun,” she said.

Though life won’t be without challenging times, Spiranac noted how finding joy can help navigate such difficulties.

“You can cater your life around what makes you happy. I think we get so stuck in these ruts and doing the same thing over and over and over again, and you just feel like that’s what life should be,” she shared.

“You can live a life where there is a lot of joy and excitement and fun and you can push yourself to do that.”

Spiranac is embracing the next decade of her life, writing in an Instagram post on Sunday about how she’s never felt “more confident” in herself.

“I know most women don’t like to talk about their age because people act like there is a shelf life and treat us like spoiled milk lol. Truth is I’ve never felt sexier and more confident in my own skin,” she said.

Spiranac closed out her 20s in epic fashion.

Not only was she named the “World’s Sexiest Woman” by Maxim in June, but she launched her very own exclusive website, OnlyPaige, in January.