Paige Spiranac channels Happy Gilmore’s ‘Happy Place’

It was only a matter of time before Paige Spiranac channeled Happy Gilmore’s “happy place.”

That time was Friday, when Spiranac, acting as an ambassador for the golf accessory brand Swagg Golf, posted a photo of herself on Instagram donning a white lingerie outfit and carrying two pitchers of beer.

In “Happy Gilmore,” Chubbs — Gilmore’s Yoda-esque coach — told the fledgling golfer to go to his “happy place.”

Paige Spiranac channeled Happy Gilmore’s ‘happy place’ on Instagram. Instagram / Paige Spiranac

What ensued for Adam Sandler’s character was a land in which Virginia Venit, the Pro Golf Tour PR woman played by Julie Bowen, gallivanted around in an outfit similar to the one Spiranac sported in Friday’s post.

It’s been a whirlwind year for the 29-year-old Spiranac, an ex-professional golfer who is now an influencer and podcaster.

In March, she revealed that she and husband Steven Tinoco, an athletic trainer, who’d wed in 2018, were no longer married. In June, she was named the “sexiest woman alive” in the annual Maxim Hot 100 list.

Paige Spiranac was named the sexiest woman alive by Maxim in June. Instagram / Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac is a golf influencer and podcaster. Instagram / Paige Spiranac

“I’ve been pretty lucky with my career that it’s been a pretty steady incline, despite everyone thinking that I was never going to be successful, but this year has been a huge change for me, and I think it’s because I’ve had this mainstream attention with Maxim, outside of just sports and golf, so it’s been incredible,” she said in an Instagram Story in July.

“I’m proud of how resilient I am, especially in my career,” she said when asked by a fan what she is most proud of.

Paige Spiranac is a brand ambassador for Swagg Golf. Instagram / Paige Spiranac

“I’ve always walked to the beat of my own drum, and when everyone was telling me no, and to be different. to look different, I’ve stood my own ground. I’ve talked about things that I believe in, and I think that’s why I’ve been so successful cause I’ve just been authentic to who I am.”