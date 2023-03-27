Paige Spiranac celebrates 30th birthday: ‘Never felt sexier’

Paige Spiranac is embracing the next decade.

The golf influencer celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, marking the special occasion with an empowering message about feeling “confident” in her “own skin.”

“I know most women don’t like to talk about their age because people act like there is a shelf life and treat us like spoiled milk lol,” Spiranac began on Instagram.

“Truth is I’ve never felt sexier and more confident in my own skin. Here’s the getting older!”

Spiranac, who commemorated her big day with a “Baywatch”-inspired shoot, received countless birthday messages from fans and fellow influencers.

“30’s are the best!! The best is yet to come! Enjoy your day!! Happy birthday!” Wilson Golf ambassador Maiya Tanaka wrote.





Paige Spiranac celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Paige Spiranac/Instagram

One fan also commented, “#BaywatchBabe. Cheer’s today!”

Although Spiranac had been toying with the idea of a prom-themed party, she told The Post earlier this month that a more “relaxing birthday” seemed to be in the cards.

“I’ve been traveling so much and working so hard, and so I’m like, I need a massage, I want to eat pizza and just watch some movies and stay in, and so, I think that’s more of the plan this year,” she said.





The “Playing A Round” podcast host posted an empowering message on Instagram to mark her milestone birthday. Paige Spiranac/Instagram

The final year of Spiranac’s 20s has certainly been memorable.

To kick off 2023, Spiranac launched her own subscription website, OnlyPaige, providing subscribers with golf instruction videos, Q&As, exclusive photos, and more.

Then in February, she stepped outside of her comfort zone with a broadcasting gig on “Inside Edition” as part of the program’s Super Bowl 2023 coverage.





Paige Spiranac received a flurry of birthday messages from fans on social media. Paige Spiranac/Instagram

“It was amazing, it was very different than anything that I’ve ever done, more traditional broadcast and everything I do is digital,” she said.

Although the Super Bowl experience is one she won’t forget, Spiranac believes her future is in the digital space.

“I think my heart lies with digital content and that’s what I think I do best and what I enjoy most,” she said.