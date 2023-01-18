Paige Spiranac calls out troll over DM debacle: ‘Mixed messages’

If you’re looking to flirt with Paige Spiranac, perhaps get your “messages” straight first.

The OnlyPaige creator, 29, took a troll to task on Monday, when she called out the would-be suitor for not only writing a “nasty” remark about her but for failing to recognize that he had previously slid into her DMs.

“Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me at least delete your DM asking me out first,” Spiranac tweeted Monday.

Paige Spiranac recently called out a troll for writing a “nasty” remark about her despite sliding into her DMs. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

“You’re giving me mixed messages lol.”

The Twitterverse got a good chuckle from Spiranac over the dating misadventure, with several fans flooding her page with crying-laughing face emojis. Some even asked the golf influencer to share the receipts.

“Don’t be shy, share the side-by-sides,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Put them on blast. Let’s see the receipts!”

The golf influencer had her followers in stitches over the tweet, which has amassed 2.7 million views.

It’s been a big week for Spiranac, who recently launched her subscription-based golf instruction content series “OnlyPaige.”



Spiranac, who revealed her divorce from athletic trainer Steven Tinoco last year, has long been open about the messages she’s received on social media. In May 2022, she pulled back the curtain on some of those notes, which included inquiries about her mom, who appeared in a Mother’s Day post last spring.

“Is your mom single by chance? I’m closer to her age than yours. Just throwing that out there. Have her call me,” the message read.

“Funny DMs” are the ones that typically catch Spiranac’s eye, as she previously expressed in 2020.

Paige Spiranac has opened up about the DMs she’s received from fans in the past. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

“I hate when someone will just send, ‘Hey,’ or ‘How are you,’ ‘What’s up.’ I want to laugh, I want to be entertained, I want to have a connection from the very start, to start a conversation,” Spiranac said on the “How Men Think with Brooks Laich & Gavin DeGraw” podcast at the time.

“It’s so hard when someone says, ‘Hey.’ What do you say back to that, you know? You can’t do anything.”