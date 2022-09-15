Paige Spiranac calls out men for fat-shaming her on Instagram

Paige Spiranac is laughing off fat-shaming comments on Instagram made by her male followers.

On Wednesday, the golf influencer took to her Instagram story to share that many of her male followers called her “fat” in the comments of her latest post, which showed the 2022 Maxim Hot 100 cover star on a fairway while dressed in a pink short onesie.

“Honestly, the amount of men calling me ‘fat’ on this post is next level lol,” Spiranac wrote on her Instagram story, including the post in her message. “I’ve had to delete so many comments which I almost never do.

“I know my body is a big part of my brand and that comes with a territory, but it’s hard to maintain my ideal weight all the time for year after year. I have to work very hard in the gym and with diet. It doesn’t come naturally to me. It can be defeating when people call out my body insecurities.

Paige Spiranac in August 2022. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

“Would love to start sharing more of my fitness plan and what I eat with you all because I’m sure a lot of you feel a similar body pressure. I used to work out to look good, but now I’m trying to work out to feel food,” Spiranac continued. “Changing my mentality around working out to make it a more positive experience.”

Spiranac, who boasts 3.6 million Instagram followers, went on to ask her audience in a question box if they “struggle with body image.”

“I know I have a male dominated audience and wanted to open up the floor to hear about your experiences with body insecurities,” Spiranac wrote. “I don’t think it’s talked about enough how men are also body shamed. We all feel the pressure to look a certain way.”

Paige Spiranac opens up about receiving fat-shaming comments by her male followers on her Instagram. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac in December 2021. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac on a golf course in July 2021. Instagram/Paige Spiranac

In June, Spiranac was admittedly in “disbelief” after being named the “Sexiest Woman Alive” for Maxim’s Hot 100 list.

Spiranac posed for the cover of Maxim’s Hot 100 issue, which featured the “Playing a Round” podcast host in bed, braless under an open white button-up shirt.