Padres’ Trent Grisham drops f-bomb on TV after beating Dodgers

The Dodgers won 111 games during the regular season — fourth-most all-time — to easily finish with baseball’s best record. Yet they’re on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs, with the Padres up 2-1 in the best-of-five National League Division Series matchup after San Diego held on for 2-1 victory Friday night thanks in part to a Trent Grisham home run.

Grisham has been a terror in the postseason, with three dingers in six games so far, the most of any player in the playoffs.

He was also more than a little excited after the Padres held on for the victory at Petco Park that has their division rivals reeling, dropping an f-bomb in his live postgame interview with FOX’s Tom Verducci.

The Padres’ Trent Grisham homers against the Dodgers in the fourth inning Friday night. Getty Images

Trent Grisham reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Dodgers in the fourth inning of Friday night’s game in San Diego. AP

“San Diego, you guys showed out tonight,” Grisham said. “It was surreal being out there. Let’s f–king go, San Diego!”

The Padres were hosting their first playoff game with fans in attendance since 2006. Grisham’s solo blast, a rocket to right field, came on the first pitch of the fourth inning off Andrew Heaney to put San Diego up 2-0.

L.A. responded with a run in the top of the next inning but the Padres’ bullpen shut down the Dodgers after that with Josh Hader nailing down his second save of the series.

The series continues Saturday with the Padres looking to reach the NLCS for the first time since 1998.