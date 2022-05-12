Padres nearing deal with Robinson Cano after Mets release

Robinson Cano is getting a baseball lifeline.

The 39-year-old is nearing a deal with the Padres, The Post’s Jon Heyman reports. It’s expected to be a major league deal, according to The Post’s Joel Sherman. Cano was officially released by the Mets on Sunday after he was designated for assignment last week.

Robinson Cano Corey Sipkin

After missing the entire 2021 season due to his second career PED suspension, Cano returned to the Mets this year and hit .195 with a .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances following an impressive spring training.

The Mets needed to get their roster down to 26 players last Monday and opted to cut Cano instead of potentially sending Dominic Smith to the minors.

The Padres are off to an impressive 20-12 start, only trailing the Dodgers in the NL West.