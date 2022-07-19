Padres’ Manny Machado thought he’d be traded to Yankees in 2018

Manny Machado thought he was on the verge of being traded to the Yankees during the 2018 All-Star break, even if their interest in him clearly cooled later that year when he became a free agent.

The Yanks had discussed acquiring Machado from the Orioles in July 2018, but he instead was shipped to the Dodgers for five prospects one day after the All-Star Game. He eventually landed a 10-year, $300 million deal in free agency from the Padres during that offseason.

“I thought I was going there [to New York],” Machado told reporters Monday in Los Angeles, according to NJ.com. “I guess the trade didn’t go through and I went to the Dodgers. I don’t really know the full story, but I thought I was going there [to the Yankees].

“Me and New York go back a long time,” Machado said. “I played there (for Baltimore) and fans always showed me love. It’s a special place. … I thought I was going there and then it didn’t happen.”

Manny Machado looks on during the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. Getty Images

Machado, who will make his sixth career All-Star appearance Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, said he had one brief meeting with the Yankees during the free-agency process in December 2018. But they declined to get into bidding wars that offseason for either Machado or Bryce Harper, who eventually signed with the Phillies.

“I don’t think they wanted me there,” Machado said.

He added that this year’s Yankees (64-28) are “playing tremendous baseball,” singling out the play of MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge and first-time All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes, who also hails from his hometown of Hialeah, Florida.

“They’re the No. 1 team in baseball right now,” Machado said, “and to see what Judge is doing and my boy Nestor doing a great job … it’s awesome to see.”

The 30-year-old third baseman is batting .303 with 15 home runs, 51 RBIs and an .890 OPS in 83 games this season.