Padres manager Bob Melvin’s ejection heard on umpire’s hot mic

Padres manager Bob Melvin is quick.

During the seventh inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Nationals, Melvin rushed the field to argue a replay review, and approached umpire Paul Emmel so rapidly, that part of their exchange was heard on the ump’s microphone.

“Bob, you can’t — boom! — I know, I know,” Emmel was heard saying before he turned off his mic. His “boom” comment was accompanied by a finger-toss motion, which marked Melvin’s official ejection.

Bob Melvin argues with home plate umpire Paul Emmel on Aug. 13, 2022. AP

Melvin’s outburst came after an overturned call gave the Nationals a 4-3 lead over the Padres.

It was initially ruled that Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez was thrown out at the plate from a perfect Juan Soto throw. After the Nationals challenged the call, umpires determined Padres catcher Austin Nola was blocking the plate and granted Hernandez the run.

San Diego currently has the second NL wild-card spot with a 64-52 record.

Bob Melvin argues with home plate umpire Paul Emmel on Aug. 13, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

The Padres closed out the three-game series with a 6-0 win against the Nationals (38-78) on Sunday.