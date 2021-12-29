Padres’ Eric Hosmer and Kacie McDonnell’s wedding day is near

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer and fiancée Kacie McDonnell are wedding-ready.

Eric Hosmer and his bride-to-be, Kacie McDonnell, sip bubbly ahead of their wedding day. Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the couple — who announced their engagement in 2020 — revealed that they had arrived in Palm Beach, Fla. ahead of their big day.

“BREAKERS BRIDE (AND GROOM) HAVE ARRIVED!!!” McDonnell exclaimed while wearing a white “Breakers Bride” cap.

Kacie McDonnell revealed earlier this month that she and Eric Hosmer had obtained their marriage license. Instagram

In the pre-wedding snap, both McDonnell, 31, and Hosmer, 32, are seen holding glasses of bubbly from what appears to be their suite at the luxurious Breakers resort.

McDonnell, who hosts the Fox Business program “Mansion Global,” previously teased this month that the wedding countdown was on after she and Hosmer obtained a marriage license.

“Obligatory marriage license post!!!!” McDonnell posted on Instagram last week.

Leading up to the nuptials, McDonnell enjoyed a lavish bachelorette party, which included a pajama night as well as a daytime cruise.

Kacie McDonnell enjoyed her bachelorette party in November 2021. Instagram

For her pajama night, McDonnell sported a white nightgown adorned with feather-like details as she posed for photos by giant balloons that spelled out, “Mrs. Hoz.”

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer on June 12, 2021. Getty Images

McDonnell has been dating Hosmer since 2015, per KSN.com. Hosmer previously played for the Kansas City Royals before joining the Padres in February 2018, when he inked an eight-year, $144 million contract.