Padres’ 16-year-old Ethan Salas living up to superstar potential

PEORIA, Ariz. — While there’s tremendous buzz about the Padres’ lineup of mega-stars, perhaps the player who’s creating the biggest stir in camp is on the back fields — 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas.

He signed for the top $5.6 million bonus, the biggest deal in the international market since bonuses were limited by rules, and looks like a superstar in waiting.

“He’s going to star for the Padres as a teenager and he’ll be a 10-year All-Star,” one scout predicted.

It’s rare under the new system where a team uses all — or almost all — its bonus money on one international star.

Two examples were outfielder Jasson Dominguez with the Yankees and infielder Robert Puason with the A’s.

Dominguez is the Yankees’ third-ranked prospect but Puason has disappointed at the plate.

Salas seems to be can’t miss.

Salas has big lefty power, and the defense is said to be unreal.

“The best amateur catcher I’ve ever seen, high school or college,” the scout called him.

All 30 teams showed interest in the Venezuelan prodigy who became the youngest player in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues.





Ethan Salas is already living up to his potential. Screengrab





Ethan Salas signed for the top $5.6 million bonus. Screengrab

But the Padres were on him early, and he noticed what they are doing.

“That’s the team he likes. They seem to be the most exciting team in baseball,” said his father, Jose Salas Sr., who once caught in the Braves organization.

Salas is also winning praise for his baseball IQ and his work ethic (he’s the first to camp every day).

His brother Jose Jr., who was just traded to Minnesota with Pablo Lopez for Luis Arraez, is an infielder and held in the same regard for his work habits.

A third son, Andrew, is just 14, but also a fine player.

His dad received a big bonus but never reached the majors, and two more relatives, also Joses, played in the minors as well.

“He’s always been special,” Jose Sr. said of Ethan. “My three boys are all good ballplayers. He’s a lot better than I was at his age. He loves catching and he’s very good at it.”





Ethan Salas signs autographs during Padres Fan Fest on Feb. 4. Getty Images

Salas has not been intimidated by the huge major league stars in Padres camp, has caught Yu Darvish and the team’s other top starters and has hit very well.

He may be that rare recent signee immediately assigned to play a full season.

“I believe he’s not only ready for a full season but whatever comes his way,” Jose Salas Sr. said. “He thrives when under pressure. It’ll be fun to see how he reacts to it.”





Ethan Salas has been generating significant buzz at Padres camp. Screengrab

The debate in Padres camp is whether Salas will make it to the majors to become their full-time catcher when he’s 18 or 19.

But one exec trumped the others, predicting he could even be a September call-up this season. That exec was kidding. At least we think so.