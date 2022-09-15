Padraig Harrington picks up bar tab for more than 40 caddies

Few things in life are as exhilarating as when your bar tab gets unexpectedly picked up.

This was the case for a collection of caddies on the PGA Tour Champions, which is in Sioux Falls, S.D., for this week’s Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club. One caddie, Troy Martin, revealed that Padraig Harrington swooped by and graciously covered everyone’s drinks.

“A couple of @ChampionsTour caddies arranged a party tonight in Sioux Falls. @padraig_h showed up, dominated the pool table, and picked up the entire tab for 40+ caddies. Class act. THANK YOU!” Martin tweeted.

Harrington, who won last week in St. Louis for his second victory in three weeks in what is his rookie year on the 50-and-over circuit, was happy to oblige.

Padraig Harrington picked up the bar tab for a group of 40 caddies in South Dakota. Twitter / Troy Martin Golf

Padraig Harrington and a group of caddies. Twitter / Troy Martin Golf

“A great night all round, thank you for including me. The stories these guys have of life on tour!!!!” Harrington tweeted, adding that the “dominating the pool table” line in Martin’s tweet was “priceless.”

The 51-year-old Irishman has won six times on the PGA Tour and three times on the Champions circuit.

Padraig Harrington of Ireland poses with the trophy after winning the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis last week. Getty Images

Harrington has also won three majors — the 2008 PGA Championship and the 2007 and ’08 British Opens.