The Wildcat returns for his 25th season in The Post, including the 1997-2020 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 652-562 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-7) over Minnesota Vikings

As is its near-annual wont, Minny defended its home turf against the despised Pack with a field-goal-at-the-gun win at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 21. With a one-game lead over every other NFC divisional pacesetter, it’s hard to envision the Pack getting swept by Minny in what’s broadly projected as Aaron Rodgers’ swan-song season, in his quest for his second Super Bowl.

Pack is back, for one unit.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (+5) over Kansas City Chiefs

K.C. and the Sunshine Boys wrapped up their sixth straight AFC West title when they mopped the floor with the Steelers, leaving no doubts. Now healthier than they’ve been, the Bengals are looking to do the same in their division, the AFC North. Not everyone’s tuned into Cincy’s sheer momentum and how much upside might still be explored. Be careful laying big prices with sides which may have already reached their peak. Bengals in it all the way, for one unit.

Last week: 1-1. Colts (W). Ravens (L)

Season: 15-16-1.