Packers vs. Lions prediction: NFL odds, picks

The final playoff spot in the NFC will be on the line this weekend when the Packers host the Lions in the final game of a busy Week 18 slate.

If Green Bay wins on Sunday night, it’ll clinch the No. 7 seed and extend its winning streak to five games entering the postseason after a tumultuous start to the year. Detroit could secure that spot with a win and a Seahawks loss earlier in the day, though motivation could be in question if Seattle takes care of business on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how we’re betting Sunday night’s contest, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.



Packers vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) pick

Packers vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) prediction and analysis

The last time these two teams met, the Lions scored a 15-9 home victory that marked the nadir for the Packers’ disjointed offense. Don’t expect the same result this time around.

Green Bay actually matched Detroit with 19 first downs in that game and totaled nearly 400 yards of offense – more than 50% of the Lions’ output (254 yards). Yet three red-zone interceptions thwarted a would-be win for the Packers and doomed them to a five-game win streak that threatened to derail their entire season.

It also served as a turning point for this group, which came out firing the next week in a 31-28 win over the Cowboys. Rookie receiver Christian Watson hauled in his first three touchdown passes of the season in that win, solidifying himself as the big-play threat this offense so desperately needed. It also restored balance to a potent running game that has found its stride amid this active four-game win streak.

The defense has come alive, too, forcing 12 takeaways over its last four games – tied for the second-most by any team in that stretch. That includes three interceptions in each of the last two weeks, while Green Bay’s talented secondary completely shut down superstar wideout Justin Jefferson (1 catch, 15 yards) in last week’s 41-17 win over Minnesota.

The Lions are coming off a 41-10 win of their own against a shoddy Bears squad, but their defense was exposed to the tune of 37 points the week before in Carolina. That’s the concern with this group, which owns a high-flying offense but ranks dead last in total defense (398.7 YPG), 29th in scoring defense (25.7 PPG) and 28th in defensive DVOA.

Then there’s the looming scenario that Detroit enters this game knowing its playoff hopes have been dashed by the Seahawks, who would eliminate this group with a win over the Rams (+6) earlier in the day. That would leave the Lions with nothing but pride on the line, and while that’s still a big deal in a divisional rivalry, it’s easy to envision this team coming out flat mere minutes after its season is effectively killed some 2,000 miles away.

It might be worth betting against Detroit in the first half, especially if Seattle takes care of business in the afternoon. Either way, the Packers are the better team and should reverse their fortunes from Week 9 in this all-important finale.

