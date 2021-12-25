Dave Blezow makes his NFL Week 16 picks for Saturday’s games.

Cleveland Browns (+7.5) over GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Browns got Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry back from the COVID list. They’re still missing some key players, but this is a team that has learned how to make due with what it has (see: last year’s playoff win at Pittsburgh without coach Kevin Stefanski).

Indianapolis Colts (+1) over ARIZONA CARDINALS

After starting 0-3, the Colts are 8-3 both SU and ATS in their past 11 games, carried by RB Jonathan Taylor. Some of their most impressive work has been done on the road, including a 30-18 win at the 49ers in heavy rain and a 41-15 destruction of the Bills in Orchard Park. The Cardinals tied for first in the NFC West at 10-4, but it’s hard to ignore recent losses to the Panthers (34-20) and Lions (30-12).