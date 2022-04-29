Packers trade up for Christian Watson

Aaron Rodgers finally gets his wide receiver.

After trading away super star and perennial Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and passing on selecting a receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers traded up in the second round to select wide receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State with the No. 34-overall pick.

The Packers sent the No. 53 and 59-overall picks to the Vikings.

Watson tore up the NFL Scouting Combine, testing off the charts in his 6-foot-4 frame by running a 4.36 40-yard dash. His blazing speed and ability to stretch the field was the best receiver left on the board after the conclusion of the first round.

Christian Watson AP

The Minnesota Vikings traded the rights to Jameson Williams to the NFC North-rival Detroit Lions in the first round, and followed that up by allowing the Packers to trade up to give Aaron Rodgers a weapon that he desperately needs.