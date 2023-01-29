Packers reportedly ‘prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers’

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers is looking bleak.

A trade for the quarterback is still an option for Green Bay due in part to financial reasons, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. The state of the team, who finished the season with an 8-9 record, as well as the feelings on both sides, are also factors for not closing the door on a potential trade.

According to the outlet, league sources believe the Packers “prefer to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre” — adding that those same sources believe the 39-year-old Rodgers is “well aware of the Packers’ feelings on the situation.”

Favre — who won a Super Bowl and three NFL MVPs in his 16-season tenure with Green Bay — was traded from the Packers to the Jets at age 38. He had turned 39 by the time he played his first season with New York.





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw a pass against the Lions at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Rodgers addressed trade rumors and his relationship with the Packers organization during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“All the trade stuff is conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward for myself,” Rodgers said, adding that a trade “wouldn’t offend me, and it wouldn’t make me feel like a victim.”

Rodgers, who has spent his entire 18-year career with the Packers, said that he is “open to all honest and direct conversations” with the Packers about his future.

“That’s number one — if I want to play,” Rodgers said. “Number two, it’s got to be mutual on both sides. What does a team look like with me? What are the proposed direction of players they want to bring in and where I fit in and the prospects moving forward? You want to be part of a team that’s going to win a championship. … I don’t need all my guys to be there. … It’s kind of the feel of the team.”





Aaron Rodgers on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Jan. 24, 2023. YouTube

The Packers are facing a potential rebuild, which Rodgers has said he wants no part of. The team could decide to move on from him with his replacement, Jordan Love, whom Green Bay drafted in the first-round in 2020.

The Packers also have a slew of veteran soon-to-be free agents, including some of Rodgers’ close friends: Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Allen Lazard and Mason Crosby.





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 and wide receiver Randall Cobb exit the field after losing to the Lions at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Rodgers is also at the center of trade rumors with the Jets, who hired his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, Nathaniel Hackett, earlier this week.

Rogers has $110 million left on his contract extension that he signed with Green Bay last spring. The reigning two-time MVP is due $59.5 million in guaranteed money this year and another $49.25 million in 2024.

The Packers currently are projected to be more than $16 million over next season’s salary cap, according to ESPN. They also have to decide on Love’s fifth-year option, which would be worth an estimated $20 million, fully guaranteed by May 1.