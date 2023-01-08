Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer

What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members?

The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo.

Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice.

Trailing 16-13 midway through the fourth quarter, Lions running back Jamaal Williams caught a short pass for 2 yards, but stayed down on the ground in pain. As the team’s medical staff came onto the field, one trainer attempted to squeeze past Walker in order to reach Williams. As he attempted to do so, however, Walker shoved him with two hands from behind, sending the trainer stumbling a few feet backwards.

“That’s ridiculous,” Mike Tirico said on NBC’s broadcast.

Head coach Matt LaFleur talks to Quay Walker after he was ejected.

Quay Walker shoves a Lions athletic trainer.



Advertisement Quay Walker exits the field after being ejected.



Advertisement

Walker was subsequently flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and disqualified from the game. Two plays later, Williams’ 1-yard rushing touchdown gave the Lions their decisive 20-16 lead.

An emotional Walker was seen on on the broadcast screaming as he walked back into the locker room.