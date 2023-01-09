Packers’ Quay Walker apologizes after shoving Lions trainer

Packers linebacker Quay Walker issued an apology Monday morning after shoving a Lions athletic trainer in Sunday night’s season finale.

In a message posted on Twitter, Walker — who was ejected in the Packers’ 20-16 loss as a result of the push — said he takes “full responsibility” for the incident.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision,” Walker began.

“Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

The situation unfolded midway through the fourth quarter, when Lions running back Jamaal Williams remained on the ground after catching a short pass. When the athletic trainer reached the field to check on Williams, attempting to squeeze past Walker in the process, the former Georgia product shoved the staffer from behind.

Walker, who added in a separate tweet that he understands he’ll “have to face everything that comes with the decision” he made, later elaborated on how he felt in the tunnel at Lambeau Field as he exited the game.

“Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I’m sorry,” Walker wrote.

Sunday’s incident comes about two months after Walker was ejected from the Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Bills in late October, when he shoved a member of Buffalo’s practice squad on the sideline following a play.

Head coach Matt LaFleur, whose Packers fell short of a postseason berth, chastised Walker’s conduct following Sunday’s game.

“I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that,” LaFleur said. “I mean, we’ve had a guy get ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. And we’ve got to be much more mentally tough.”

The Packers finished the year at 8-9, with speculation beginning to percolate about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future.