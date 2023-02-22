Packers open to keeping Aaron Rodgers after ‘disgusted’ claim

There are now conflicting reports about whether the Green Bay Packers are truly “done” with Aaron Rodgers.

After longtime Packers reporter Bob McGinn said on the “Go Long” podcast last week that Green Bay was “disgusted” with Rodgers and ready to move on, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says the franchise wants Rodgers to return for a 19th season — with one caveat.

“If he wants to return to Green Bay and as long as he’s fully bought in, the Packers want him back,” Pelissero said Tuesday on Rich Eisen’s radio show. “They had good conversations after the season.”

Eisen then asked Pelissero specifically about McGinn’s comments.

“I would say nobody has told me they are disgusted with Aaron Rodgers,” Pelissero said. “I think that it is natural when you give someone an unprecedented type of contract, basically ripping up the remaining contract and giving him what amounts to a three-year, $150 million-plus deal like they did last year, you’re anticipating you’re gonna get somebody who’s fully bought in and is going to play at a really high level, and it didn’t work out that way in 2022. He had the finger injury that probably impacted him more than people realized at the time, he had some other injuries he played through.”





Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers is up in the air. Getty Images

McGinn said Packers president Mark Murphy, GM Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have all “turned the page” and don’t believe Rodgers is “really working hard anymore.”

The 39-year-old Rodgers had 3,695 yards passing, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 2022, the first time he threw more than eight interceptions in a season since 2010. The 10-time Pro Bowler led Green Bay to a Super Bowl XLV title 12 years ago.

The Post’s Brian Costello reported on Feb. 12 that the Jets have had preliminary discussions with the Packers about a possible Rodgers trade should he become available. The Jets are in the market for a veteran quarterback after second-year quarterback Zach Wilson struggled last season.





Aaron Rodgers (12) attempts a pass during the Packers’ game against the Lions on Jan. 8, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

The Jets hosted free agent Derek Carr last weekend, and the visit reportedly went well.

Rodgers was going on a four-day “darkness retreat” as he mulled whether to retire.