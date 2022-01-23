Packers only had 10 players on field for 49ers’ winning kick

The Packers’ season ended with a fitting blunder.

Green Bay’s special teams woes were on full display in its 13-10 divisional-round loss to the 49ers Saturday night at Lambeau Field. A Mason Crosby field goal was blocked to end the first half, and San Francisco blocked a punt and returned it 6 yards for a touchdown to tie the game with 4:41 left.

Then, on Robbie Gould’s game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired, the Packers had just 10 men on the field.

“That can’t happen. It’s unacceptable,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game. “That’s on me.”

The Packers were 8-0 at home during the 2021 regular season.

The Packers only had 10 players on the field for 49ers kicker Robbie Gould’s game-ending field goal. Fox Sports

LaFleur, 42, led the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a 13-4 regular season, his third 13-win campaign in as many years as Green Bay’s head coach. But the team has been unable to break through, losing in consecutive NFC Championship games before Saturday’s divisional-round exit.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during Green Bay’s loss to the 49ers on Jan. 22, 2022. Getty Images

And the Packers’ window may be closing as Aaron Rodgers’ future is up in the air. It’s unclear yet whether he’ll play in 2022, and if he does it may be elsewhere. The Packers are projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap entering the offseason, and star wide receiver Davante Adams is going to be a free agent.