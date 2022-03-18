Packers offered Davante Adams more money than Raiders

Davante Adams may have seen more green from the Packers, but it appears the All-Pro receiver didn’t flinch at the opportunity to return to Green Bay, joining the Raiders instead on a five-year, $141.25 million deal.

Adams’ agents told NFL Network on Thursday the Packers had offered the star receiver a more lucrative deal. Instead, he’ll now fulfill his dream of playing with quarterback Derek Carr, whom he caught passes from during their college days at Fresno State, on the Raiders.

The pair won the Mountain West Championship together in 2013 and have remained close since.

Even without details on Green Bay’s reported counter-offer to Adams, his deal with the Raiders now makes him the highest-paid receiver and non-quarterback in the league.

In return for Adams, the Packers received first- and second-round 2022 draft picks from the Raiders.

Adams’ deal with Las Vegas follows a report from less than a week ago that claimed his relationship with the Packers was “not in a good place,” and that he would not play on the franchise tag (roughly $20 million). Green Bay tagged Adams ahead of the March 8 deadline after both parties were unable to agree to terms on a long-term deal.

Adams finished the final year of his four-year, $58 million deal with Green Bay last season, a campaign in which he set franchise records for catches and receiving yards. He ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,553) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (11) in 2021.

Now, Adams will take his talents to the loaded AFC West, where he’ll catch passes from Carr once again.

The Packers, meanwhile, will have to rebuild their wide receiver pool after Adams’ departure. Green Bay did lock in quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, signing him to a three-year, $150 million extension.

Rodgers reportedly was aware of the talks between Adams and the Packers in recent days.