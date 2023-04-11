Packers’ Mark Murphy mum on Aaron Rodgers trade delay with Jets

Packers president Mark Murphy wasn’t as chatty as Jets general manger Joe Douglas when asked about an Aaron Rodgers trade.

On Tuesday, Murphy played coy when asked about negotiations for the veteran quarterback — just days after Douglas said Rodgers will land in New York.

“That’s something [Packers general manager] Brian [Gutekunst] is working on,” Murphy told reporters when asked if Green Bay feels the need to get a deal done before the NFL Draft, which begins on April 27.

Murphy — who was speaking with reporters before leaving for the team’s annual bus tour of Wisconsin — said he’s been “actively involved,” but there is no update on the matter.

When asked whether he considers the ball to be in Green Bay’s court or in the Jets’ court when it comes to getting a deal done on a Rodgers trade, Murphy said: “I can’t really get into that

“I know Brian and Joe have been talking… I do anticipate questions [during the tour], and I anticipate saying that there is no update. It is interesting 15 years ago [there was a] similar situation.”





Packers president Mark Murphy speaking with reporters before leaving for the team’s annual bus tour of Wisconsin on April 11, 2023. Twitter/Rob Demovsky

The Packers president was alluding to when Green Bay traded their former quarterback Brett Favre to the Jets in 2008.

“I’m really glad that Aaron Rodgers turned out to be such a great quarterback, and I’m hopeful that [starter] Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback,” Murphy said.

Last week, a separate report by NBC Sports’ Peter King said a Jets-Rodgers deal will be done by April 28, which is the second day of the draft.

“The Jets have the 11th and 12th picks in round two, 42nd and 43rd overall, and I’d bet one of those picks will be the key to this trade getting done,” King said.





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw a pass against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Murphy’s latest comments came after Douglas stirred buzz about a potential Rodgers trade while at a WFAN event in Jersey City on Friday.

“He’s gonna be here,” Douglas said with a smile when Boomer Esiason asked about Rodgers.

Murphy raised eyebrows last month when asked if there is a case in which Rodgers would be the starter in Green Bay in 2023.

“I mean, unless if things don’t work out the way we would want, yeah,” Murphy said at the time.

“He’s obviously a great player. Four-time MVP. But I think it’s trying to find what he wants and what we want, and hopefully, we can find a win-win situation.”

Murphy also joked last week that he was “sworn to secrecy not to say anything” about Rodgers.





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Packers and Jets are reportedly still negotiating compensation for the four-time MVP.

Rodgers — who said last month on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023 — explained that Green Bay is “digging their heels in” trying to get compensation for him.

Elsewhere, FS1’s Craig Carton believes the 49ers could make a move on Rodgers, potentially offering multiple third-round picks this year along with a 2024 first-round pick.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old quarterback is spending the offseason on the West Coast.

On Friday, Rodgers was seen working out together in California with new Jets receiver Allen Lazard, who was teammates with Rodgers on the Packers.