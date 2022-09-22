Packers’ Jon Runyan downplays Mike Evans ‘conspiracy’

Jon Runyan is not only the NFL’s VP of rules and policy administration, he also is the father of Packers left guard, Jon Runyan Jr.

Runyan Sr. meted out the one-game suspension for Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, who will sit out Sunday’s game against the Packers in Tampa after his ban was upheld Wednesday by NFL appeals officer James Thrash. The timing was notable as Evans’ absence will loom large in the big NFC showdown.

“He was just doing his job,” Runyan Jr. told reporters Wednesday, referring to his father. “He’s been doing that job for over a half-decade now. It just so happens that we’re playing the Buccaneers this week. Everybody’s trying to make it this conspiracy theory, which it’s not.”

The elder Runyan has served in that capacity since 2016, following a 14-year NFL playing career with four teams, including nine seasons as the starting right tackle of the Eagles. Runyan Jr. was a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2020, and he’s been their starting left guard since last season.

Evans was suspended for an altercation Sunday in which he shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The four time Pro Bowl receiver also had been assessed a one-game ban following a dustup with Lattimore in 2017.

“My dad’s doing his job,” Runyan Jr. said. “[It was a] lapse in judgment on the field. Sometimes, that stuff happens. There’s a whole conspiracy theory going down, and it’s not true. That’s just how it goes. You can’t be running 15 yards trying to head-hunt somebody when the play’s over. It is funny, though, how stuff works out sometimes.”