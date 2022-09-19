Packers do ayahuasca celebration in honor of Aaron Rodgers

The Packers’ receivers performed what appeared to be an ayahuasca-themed touchdown celebration during Sunday night’s 27-10 win against the Bears.

During a dominant second quarter, quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard for a 5-yard score with 32 seconds remaining.

Lazard led the celebration and used the football to pretend to pour a drink into the hands of his teammates, including running back Aaron Jones. The players fell to the ground after taking a sip, and Rodgers eventually joined them in the end zone.

The Packers’ touchdown celebration appeared to be a nod to Rodgers doing ayahuasca. The quarterback recently revealed he traveled to Peru in 2020 and consumed the plant-based psychedelic tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT.

During an appearance on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” in August, Rodgers said ayahuasca helped him to perform better on the football field due to its mental benefits. The four-time NFL MVP also said he discovered a deep self-love after the intense, emotional experience.

Packers wide receivers do an Ayahuasca-themed celebration after Aaron Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard for a touchdown just before halftime in a 27-10 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Twitter

Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown with Aaron Rodgers #12 during the first half in a game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 18, 2022. Getty Images

After the victory, Green Bay receivers Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb were asked about the meaning of the celebration.

Watkins confirmed that Lazard’s celebration was an ode the four-time MVP, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, while Cobb, who is a close friend of Rodgers, said they were “just drinking some tea.”

When asked about the moment, Rodgers told reporters, “I don’t know what you’re talking about” before adding that he did not take part in the planning.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 18, 2022. Getty Images

Rodgers finished an efficient 19-for-25 with 234 yards and two touchdowns, completing throws to eight different receivers.

“I didn’t play great, I feel like the stats looked better than the game,” Rodgers said after the game.

The Packers are now 1-1 after Rodgers expressed his frustration with his young receiver corp in a season-opening loss to the Vikings.

Lazard’s “Sunday Night Football” appearance marked his first game of the season after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury.

The Packers face the Buccaneers in Tampa next Sunday.