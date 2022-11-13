Packers’ Aaron Rodgers gets heated with Matt LaFleur on sideline

Aaron Rodgers apparently wasn’t a fan of Matt LaFleur’s playcalling.

Rodgers looked like he became frustrated with his head coach opting to pass the ball on 3rd-and-1 from the Green Bay 42-yard line instead of handing off to Aaron Jones before punting the ball with 22 second left in regulation. At least Green Bay did go on to win 31-28 in overtime over the Cowboys at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

A clip shows Rodgers yelling at LaFleur on the sideline shortly after the coach went forward with his decision. Rodgers’ pass fell incomplete to Jones on the play.

The Packers rallied back from a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Rodgers threw for 224 yard and three total on Sunday to improve Green Bay’s record to 4-6.

The comeback win was sealed by Mason Crosby, who kicked a 28-yard game-winning field goal during overtime.