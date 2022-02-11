Packers’ Aaron Rodgers doesn’t ‘fear’ retirement or ‘moving on’ as he decides on NFL future

Aaron Rodgers became just the second four-time NFL MVP on Thursday night. What he said after — not during — his acceptance speech at the NFL Honors made the most headlines.

In that speech, Rodgers acknowledged five-time MVP Peyton Manning, who presented Rodgers the award, before giving a boilerplate address. He thanked various parties and then finished by dedicating the award to the late Ted Thompson, who drafted Rodgers as Green Bay’s general manager, and the late Maura Mandt, a former ESPN producer.

Among those Rodgers thanked was Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who has coached Rodgers to two of his four MVPs.

“Two out of three years, winning this thing — you’re a huge part of this. I love you, I appreciate you,” Rodgers said. “Thanks for trusting me, supporting me, empowering me and making things easy for me.”

Rodgers fielded questions from the media after the awards ceremony. Many of the queries were about his future in Green Bay.

Rodgers remained noncommittal on the subject, saying he hadn’t made any decisions and was just focused on enjoying his MVP honor.

Aaron Rodgers in his MVP presser: “I have not made any decision yet. I’ve been easing into the offseason and excited about being here tonight. It feels like a dream, surreal for sure, to be sitting here as a four-time MVP.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 11, 2022

Similar to Tom Brady, Rodgers didn’t give an exact timetable for an announcement, saying only it will come in “due time.” He added that he doesn’t want to put the Packers in a difficult situation with the timing of it.

Aaron Rodgers says he’ll make decision on future in “near future” and won’t make #Packers wait: “I’ll make a decision in due time, and not in a ton of time. I’ll give the team plenty of time to do what they need to do, and I think that time is coming.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 11, 2022

By his own admission, Rodgers was displeased with upper management in Green Bay and the way certain situations were handled. Those relationships and the direction of the team have improved, as Rodgers noted.

Aaron Rodgers reiterates he’s pleased with how #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst addressed his concerns last season: “I was obviously frustrated with some things in the offseason, we had a ton of conversations, and I just feel like there was so much growth.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 11, 2022

The Packers finished the 2021 regular season 13-4 and as the top seed in the NFC playoffs. They lost in the divisional round to the 49ers. Rodgers said that the result won’t factor into his decision.

If this is the end of his time in Green Bay or the NFL — “I don’t fear retirement. I don’t fear moving on,” he said — it appears there is no ill will between the sides and that Rodgers has, at least momentarily, stopped to smell the roses.

Aaron Rodgers: “I don’t fear retirement. I don’t fear moving on. I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished, proud that I’ve accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years, and excited about the future. Whatever that ends up looking like.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 11, 2022

But it didn’t sound to reporters as if Rodgers is ready to hang up the cleats. In that case, it may just be a matter of where he laces them up next season.