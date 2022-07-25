Packers’ A.J. Dillon pushed by cop in Lambeau Field incident

A.J. Dillon faced some defense while attempting a Lambeau Leap on Saturday night.

During a Lambeau Field exhibition between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, the Packers running back was trying to keep fans entertained during a rain delay.

A stadium police officer intervened and grabbed Dillon by the collar before shoving him. It isn’t clear why the officer was intent on keeping Dillon from getting hyped up with the crowd.

A Lambeau Field police officer grabs A.J. Dillon on July 25, 2022. TikTok

After the tension died down and the situation was cleared, the 24-year-old was able to make his leap into the stands. On Sunday, he tweeted out what he thinks may have happened during the altercation.

“Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon wrote.

One Twitter user wondered how a Green Bay cop, especially one who works at Lambeau field, did not recognize Dillon.

A.J. Dillon celebrates during a Packers playoff game on Jan. 22,2022. Getty Images

Last month, after the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, Bo Byram was almost kicked out of the parade because a cop didn’t know who he was, and the same thing happened last year to Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek at the Atlanta Braves’ World Series parade.