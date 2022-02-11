Commercial Content, 21+



Before the third-place Cavaliers pay a visit to the Indiana Pacers, Austin Wang of The Action Network is here to share his best bets.

Wang is targeting the Cavaliers for two reasons: Their length in the interior and record against below-average NBA foes.

“[The Cavs] are 18-8 against teams below .500,” Wang explains.

With the Pacers attempting to implement a plethora of new players into coach Rick Carlisle’s system, Wang likes the Cavs to cover the first-half spread of -4.

The second play Wang is targeting in this contest is a player prop to take advantage of Indiana’s lack of an interior presence. That prop? Jarrett Allen over 11.5 rebounds.

Darius Garland finished with team-highs 22 points and 12 assists. USA TODAY Sports

“The Pacers are going to have to play smaller and faster,” Wang says. “I think this will give Allen more opportunities to grab rebounds.”

Add in that Allen has posted 22, 17 and 14 rebounds in his last three games and Wang expects another solid performance on the glass from the Cleveland big man.