Ozzie Albies fractures foot in Braves injury blow

The red-hot Atlanta Braves finally ran into some terrible luck with Ozzie Albies likely headed to the injured list.

The All-Star second baseman came up lame after taking a swing in the fifth inning of the Braves’ game against the Nationals on Monday night in Washington D.C. After taking one step the 25 year old fell to the ground and later hopped into the dugout tunnel with the Braves trying to win their 12th straight game.

Shortly after the injury, the Braves announced he had suffered a fractured left foot.

Albies, who was having a fine 2022 campaign, hitting .246 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs, is likely to miss a considerable amount of time. The typical timeline for a foot fracture is four to six weeks, but can take as long as 10-12 weeks depending on the severity.

The Braves’ Ozzie Albies sits in the batter’s box after inuring his ankle while batting against the Washington Nationals. USA TODAY Sports

The Braves will likely turn to Orlando Arcia to replace Albies at second base.