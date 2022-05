The Rangers’ comeback magic lives on.

Artemi Panarin’s goal in overtime lifted the Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 7 to win the series.

The Rangers celebrate during their win over the Penguins. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Evan Rodrigues’ shorthanded goal gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead in the second period. They held that lead until Mika Zibanejad tied the game at 14:14 in the third period.

The Rangers now face the Hurricanes in the second round.