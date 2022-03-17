Out indefinitely after ‘dangerous’ play

Some good news and bad news for Steph Curry and the Warriors.

The good news is that the superstar avoided major damage, but the bad news is that he’ll be sidelined indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his left foot, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne added there’s “optimism” Curry will be healthy by the start of the playoffs but will be further evaluated by specialists.

Curry exited Wednesday night’s game against the Celtics late in the first half when Marcus Smart lunged for a loose ball, and rolled up Curry.

Steve Kerr took issue with Smart after Curry left the game.

Stephen Curry and a diving Marcus Smart battle for the ball during the Celtics’ 110-88 win over the Warriors. Curry exited with a left foot injury after the play. AP

Warriors guard Steph Curry (30) suffered a foot injury during Wednesday’s game against the Celtics. AP

“I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph’s knee,” Kerr told reporters after the game. “That’s what I was upset about. Lot of respect for Marcus, he’s a hell of a player, gamer, competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game, we’re good. I thought it was a dangerous play, just let him know.”

Smart understood where Kerr was coming from, but reiterated his intention was not to put Curry at risk.

“(Kerr) is doing what any coach or person would do and that’s backing up his guys,” Smart said.

“Me and Steve have a relationship from USA basketball so he knows I’m never trying to hurt anybody. I hate to see any injury. I hope Steph’s alright.”

Warriors stalwart Draymond Green did not take issue with Smart.

“I can’t call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would’ve went and dove into his head … Maybe unnecessary, but that’s the most I can call it,” Green said. “The ball’s on the floor. At every level of basketball we’re taught to dive at the ball on the floor.”

The NBA playoffs begin in about a month. In an ideal world, that would be more than enough time for Curry to recuperate.