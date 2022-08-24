Oswaldo Cabrera’s clutch hit, throw to plate propel Yankees

Oswaldo Cabrera’s glove has made an impact wherever he has played early in his young MLB career.

On Tuesday, the rookie’s arm, eye and bat showed up as well to help lift the Yankees to a 4-2 win over the Mets in The Bronx.

Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored while also cutting down a runner at the plate from his post in right field in a do-it-all night in his seventh career MLB game.

“Terrific,” manager Aaron Boone said of Cabrera’s performance. “I mean, he’s a fearless guy, plays with a lot of confidence. Good at-bats, big walk for us, big base hit to start another rally, great throw.”

Oswaldo Cabrera scores the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 4-2 win over the Mets. AP

In the seventh inning of a 2-2 game, Cabrera led off with a single to center field against Joely Rodriguez and eventually came around to score the go-ahead run on Andrew Benintendi’s single.

Cabrera may not have been in position to give the Yankees the lead had he not saved Frankie Montas with his arm in the fifth inning. With the Yankees up 2-0, the Mets had runners on second and third and two outs when Starling Marte roped a single to right field. It scored Mark Canha from third base, but Cabrera charged the ball and came up firing, throwing a strike to home plate — with a slick play by catcher Kyle Higashioka to catch the short hop — to nail Brett Baty.

“I think all the credit is for Higgy,” Cabrera said. “He made a really good catch picking up that ball. That was an awesome play.”

Cabrera’s latest defensive gem kept the Yankees up 2-1 for the time being.

In his first week in the big leagues, Cabrera has already begun to fill up the highlight reel. On Friday, he robbed Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of a home run in right field, and on Saturday, he tumbled into the rolled-up tarp in third-base foul territory to make another stellar catch. He has also started games at shortstop and second base.

Cabrera entered Tuesday batting 3-for-22 in his first six games, but he worked a quality at-bat in the fourth inning against Taijuan Walker. With the bases loaded and two outs, he got into a 2-2 count before laying off a pair of pitches to draw a walk and record his first career RBI to put the Yankees up 2-0.

“It’s been good to see him come up here and be — I don’t want to say unfazed, because maybe it’s helped him,” Boone said. “He’s loved playing here and he plays with a confidence and a fearlessness that you love to see a young player come up here and do that.”