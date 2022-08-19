Oswaldo Cabrera picks up first big league hit in Yankees’ loss

On an otherwise dull day for the Yankees’ offense, Oswaldo Cabrera provided a bright spot.

The rookie infielder collected a pair of hits, including the first of his major league career, in the Yankees’ 9-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday night in The Bronx.

“That was amazing,” Cabrera said after his second day in the big leagues. “At that moment, I just was in the sky.”

Cabrera’s first career hit came off Jose Berrios in the fourth inning. He smoked a 107.5 mph line drive to center field and hustled to second for a double. He later added a single in the seventh inning while going 2-for-4.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan said he planned to give the ball from his first hit to his dad Leobardo, who was at Yankee Stadium.

“He’s the person who made this happen for me, and my mom,” Cabrera said. “[My dad] helped me in everything. He’s the type of father who doesn’t buy something for himself, he buys everything for us. He doesn’t care if he’s not eating that night, he’s making sure we get food.”

Cabrera also looked smooth in his first start at shortstop after playing third base in his MLB debut on Wednesday.