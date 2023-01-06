Oscar De La Hoya’s tweet about Dana White slapping his wife

The Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White feud lives on.

The boxing legend took aim at the UFC president in a fiery tweet on Tuesday that referenced a recent video showing White slapping his wife, Anne, while in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub during their New Year’s vacation.

“My good friend @danawhite is so greedy he decided to steal fighter pay from his new league on TBS ‘Power Slap’ by getting fighter of the night against his WIFE,” De La Hoya wrote, referring to White’s new competition show for the world’s best open hand strikers. “Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys.”

White has not yet addressed De La Hoya’s tweet publicly. The UFC boss told TMZ on Monday that the domestic incident involved “a lot of alcohol,” and that he and his wife apologized to each other and are focused on their family.

“There was definitely a lot of alcohol, but there’s no excuse,” White said. “I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time that it’s ever happened, and people are going to say what they’re going to say.

“It is what it is. And whatever people do say, it’s deserved. I deserve it. It happened. I don’t know why it happened and my wife and I have apologized to each other, we’ve apologized to our kids, and this is one of those things that everyone is going to chime in. I could care less what people think about this. We’re more concerned about our kids and taking care of our family.”

White’s wife, Anne, who is also seen striking her husband in the video, shared a separate statement with TMZ, saying the couple drank too much alcohol on the night of the incident.

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years,” Anne said. “To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Dana White speaks at the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference on Dec. 8, 2022, at the MGM Garden Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The incident nearly cost White his new show. TBS had serious discussions about pulling the plug on the fight promotion, Jori Arancio, a spokesperson for the network, told The Post. Arancio confirmed that the show is now scheduled to begin on Jan. 18, a week after its initial premiere date of Jan. 11.

De La Hoya’s Twitter jab at White came after White said in August that there is “no way” they can be friends again due to irreversible “damage” to their relationship.

“I feel like De La Hoya’s apology was sincere, but there’s no way that he and I can ever be friends again,” White said during a fan Q&A with GQ Sports when asked about De La Hoya extending an olive branch in April. “He and I were actually friends. I used to go to his fights. I used to watch his fights. I used to promote his fights.

“That guy did way too much damage for us to ever be friends again. I appreciate his apology. I get it. We’re cool, but we’re never going to be that cool.”

Oscar De La Hoya attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

In April, De La Hoya told TMZ that he was wrong for criticizing the UFC and “would love to patch things up with Dana and [Floyd] Mayweather.”

White and De La Hoya’s feud dates back to the 2017 fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, which White co-promoted. At the time, De La Hoya said the bout was “disrespecting the sport of boxing,” to which White responded by allegedly rehashing De La Hoya’s past with drugs and alcohol.

De La Hoya then trolled White on Twitter and challenged him to a fight numerous times. White has had his fair share of De La Hoya roasts in the press through the years.