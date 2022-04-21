Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexually assault in 2020

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya was accused in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting a former business partner twice in 2020, a report said.

A tequila executive claimed Oscar De La Hoya, 49, first attacked her during a work trip to Mexico to visit the Casa Mexico Tequila distillery, according to a civil suit filed by the woman Wednesday and obtained by The Los Angeles Times.

The former boxing champ reportedly banged on her hotel room door “with his pants dropped down to his ankles, then pushed his way into the room, and got into her bed,” according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

“She pushed him from the bed and walked him to his room, opened his door, and immediately returned to her own room,” the suit says.

The next morning De La Hoya allegedly “pulled [her] into his bed, where he sexually assaulted her” after the woman went to his room to wake him for a tour of the distillery, the newspaper reported, citing the suit.

The first attack reportedly occurred on a business trip to Mexico. AFP via Getty Images

A second alleged attack occurred in California, the accuser claimed, according to The Times.

“At some point, when De La Hoya was alone with [the woman], he revealed and retrieved a sexual object from a stored collection in his house. Without [her] consent, De La Hoya forcibly inserted the sexual object into [her] body,” the lawsuit says.

The boxer-turned-businessman denied the allegations.

De La Hoya has denied the allegations. 7/MEGA

“With the 24-hour news cycle we all find ourselves in, more often than not, malicious and unjust accusations are interpreted as truth without the evidence to support their erroneous claims. I am confident my legal team will resolve this matter and prove my innocence,” De La Hoya said in a statement to the newspaper.

The woman, in her suit, also alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, gender discrimination and wrongful termination against Casa Mexico.

De La Hoya reached a settlement with an 18-year-old who accused him of sexual assault in Mexico in 1998. Authorities investigated but never pressed charges.

The 11-time world champion revealed last year that he was raped at the age of 13, an incident which he said led him down a spiral of drinking and drugging.