Oregon football player Spencer Webb’s girlfriend gives birth months after his death

Model Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, has given birth to her first child.

Announcing the news on Instagram Friday, the influencer named the baby boy in her late boyfriend’s honor.

“Spider Webb 🕷️🕸️ 3/30/23,” Kay captioned the post, revealing the touching nod to the late athlete, whose nickname was Spider during his time at the University of Oregon.

Webb died in July 2022 in an apparent cliff-diving accident at the age of 22.

The late athlete fell to his death near Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the University of Oregon's campus in Eugene.





Webb was entering his fifth-year junior season last fall.

On Friday, Kay shared a series of sweet snaps with her newborn son wrapped in an Oregon blanket and a snap of baby Spider’s footprints and Webb’s jersey.

Kay announced she was expecting her first child with Webb in August, just over a month after his death.





Taking to Instagram, the model shared a photo of herself holding a sign with the baby’s sonogram and the words: “Coming soon: Baby Webb.”

“We created an angel before heaven gained one,” she captioned the post. “All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above.”

“Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you,” she wrote in part.

After Webb’s sudden death in July, Kay made an emotional Instagram post in remembrance of her late boyfriend.

“My best friend my twin flame the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me.”

“We had so many big plans,” Kay continued. “I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong. You always put everybody else before yourself and I’ll try to hold the same kindness in my heart.”